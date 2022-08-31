Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Short Interest Down 18.0% in August

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the July 31st total of 20,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSON. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,964 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Global in the 1st quarter worth about $873,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $641,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hudson Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global Price Performance

Shares of Hudson Global stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.28. 5,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,076. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.68.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Stories

