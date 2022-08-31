HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $241.53

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 241.53 ($2.92) and traded as low as GBX 213 ($2.57). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 215 ($2.60), with a volume of 172,696 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.66) price target on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.21) price target on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

HUTCHMED Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 218.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 241.30. The firm has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

