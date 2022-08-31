Hysan Development Company Limited (HYSNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on September 26th

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0606 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.
Hysan Development Stock Up 0.5 %
HYSNY opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03. Hysan Development has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $7.48.
Hysan Development Company Profile
