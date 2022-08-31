Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0606 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of Hysan Development stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.69. 1,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,965. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03. Hysan Development has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $7.48.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

