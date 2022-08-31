Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,400 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the July 31st total of 461,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.
Iberdrola Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDSF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,643. Iberdrola has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $12.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93.
About Iberdrola
