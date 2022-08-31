Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,400 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the July 31st total of 461,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Iberdrola Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDSF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,643. Iberdrola has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $12.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

