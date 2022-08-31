Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,150,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the July 31st total of 34,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Ideanomics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDEX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 46,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,505. Ideanomics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.06.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ideanomics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ideanomics by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ideanomics by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ideanomics Company Profile

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Ideanomics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

(Get Rating)

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.