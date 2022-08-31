Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,500 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the July 31st total of 519,100 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INVE shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Identiv from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Identiv from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Identiv Price Performance

Shares of INVE stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.09. 289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,028. Identiv has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.92 million, a P/E ratio of -165.76 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Identiv had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Identiv will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,553,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Identiv by 16.4% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after purchasing an additional 286,196 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,387,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,613,000 after buying an additional 191,547 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 33.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 548,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after buying an additional 136,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 150.4% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 134,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

Featured Stories

