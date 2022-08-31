Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1,086.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,366 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,746. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

