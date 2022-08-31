IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Trading Down 8.7%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.47. 665,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 708,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on IMAC to $5.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.
IMAC Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.
Institutional Trading of IMAC
IMAC Company Profile
IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IMAC (IMAC)
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.