IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Trading Down 8.7%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.47. 665,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 708,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on IMAC to $5.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get IMAC alerts:

IMAC Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.

Institutional Trading of IMAC

IMAC Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IMAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in IMAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in IMAC by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 120,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 33,264 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in IMAC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its position in IMAC by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 84,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.