Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Short Interest Up 5.9% in August

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.0 days. Approximately 16.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Imago BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,446. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43. Imago BioSciences has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $35.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $108,657.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,382.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,168 shares of company stock valued at $155,402. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Imago BioSciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

