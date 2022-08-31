Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Short Interest Up 5.9% in August

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.0 days. Approximately 16.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Imago BioSciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IMGO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,446. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43. Imago BioSciences has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $35.68.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $108,657.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,382.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,168 shares of company stock valued at $155,402. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Imago BioSciences
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Imago BioSciences Company Profile
Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.
