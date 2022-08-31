ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Short Interest Update

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,400 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the July 31st total of 187,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Performance

IPA traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,007. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the second quarter valued at $183,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 62.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 54,145 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 820,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 198,811 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and provision of related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

