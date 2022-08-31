Imperial Oil Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2645 per share by the energy company on Saturday, October 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Imperial Oil has increased its dividend by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Imperial Oil has a payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Imperial Oil to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 4.0 %

IMO stock opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. Research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Imperial Oil by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after buying an additional 911,333 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Imperial Oil by 505.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 837,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,576,000 after buying an additional 698,818 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $18,037,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 317,606 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 145,895 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 630.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 158,861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 137,104 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IMO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Desjardins cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.55.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

