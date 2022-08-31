Impossible Finance Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,297.00 (IF)

Impossible Finance (IF) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last week, Impossible Finance has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Impossible Finance has a total market cap of $603,167.85 and $1,297.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Impossible Finance

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Impossible Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

