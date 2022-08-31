Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN IOR opened at $11.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.14. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Income Opportunity Realty Investors

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.53% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

