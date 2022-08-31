Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Short Interest Update

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the July 31st total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence by 47.2% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 218,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 70,220 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Independence by 24.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,746,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,912,000 after acquiring an additional 540,363 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Independence by 3.6% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 470,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Independence by 2.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,844,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,079,000 after acquiring an additional 38,360 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Independence by 18.3% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,393,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,455,000 after acquiring an additional 370,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACQR opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. Independence has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80.

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

