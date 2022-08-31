Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

ICHBF remained flat at $10.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It offers commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

