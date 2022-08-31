Infinity Mining Limited (ASX:IMI) Insider Alan Phillips Purchases 82,888 Shares

Infinity Mining Limited (ASX:IMI – Get Rating) insider Alan Phillips bought 82,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$16,577.60 ($11,592.73).
Alan Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 7th, Alan Phillips purchased 258,000 shares of Infinity Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$39,990.00 ($27,965.03).
