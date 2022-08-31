Infinity Mining Limited (ASX:IMI) Insider Alan Phillips Purchases 82,888 Shares

Infinity Mining Limited (ASX:IMI – Get Rating) insider Alan Phillips bought 82,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$16,577.60 ($11,592.73).

Alan Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Infinity Mining alerts:

On Thursday, July 7th, Alan Phillips purchased 258,000 shares of Infinity Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$39,990.00 ($27,965.03).

Infinity Mining Price Performance

Infinity Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Infinity Mining Limited explores for mineral properties. The company holds interests in Pilbara projects comprising a portfolio of gold, copper, zinc, and lithium exploration tenements located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. It also explores for iron ore projects situated at Lake Giles in the Yilgarn region of southwestern, Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.