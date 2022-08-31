Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the July 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 774,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INFI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.57. 4,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,813. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $3.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 19,790 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 34,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

