Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the July 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 774,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several research firms recently issued reports on INFI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ INFI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.57. 4,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,813. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $3.89.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
