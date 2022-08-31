InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMLFF – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 63,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 461% from the average daily volume of 11,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.
