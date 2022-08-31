Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp owned about 2.69% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $3,147,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth $6,194,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth $128,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $28.13. 17,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,428. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.73. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22.

