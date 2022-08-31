Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP) is Archer Investment Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Archer Investment Corp reduced its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,413 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September makes up 1.8% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Archer Investment Corp owned 8.07% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at about $6,603,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 8.5% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 138,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 8.3% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at about $837,000.

Shares of USEP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,239. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average is $27.19. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $28.74.

