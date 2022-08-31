Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.83

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.83 and last traded at C$4.89, with a volume of 57843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on INO.UN. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.65 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.47, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$157.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

