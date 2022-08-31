Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.83

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.83 and last traded at C$4.89, with a volume of 57843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INO.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.65 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.47, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$157.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.03.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.