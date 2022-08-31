Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the July 31st total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Inpex Stock Performance

Shares of Inpex stock remained flat at $11.70 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 46,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,960. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37. Inpex has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

