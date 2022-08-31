Insider Buying: The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Insider Acquires 35,000 Shares of Stock

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Rating) insider Richard Stables acquired 35,000 shares of The Gym Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £50,750 ($61,321.89).

The Gym Group Stock Performance

Shares of GYM stock opened at GBX 143.20 ($1.73) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £254.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.65, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Gym Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 139.60 ($1.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 315 ($3.81). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 178.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 192.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th.

The Gym Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

