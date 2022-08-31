Insider Buying: Treatt plc (LON:TET) Insider Acquires 3,916 Shares of Stock

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) insider Tim Jones bought 3,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 513 ($6.20) per share, for a total transaction of £20,089.08 ($24,273.90).

Tim Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Tim Jones purchased 5,328 shares of Treatt stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 560 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £29,836.80 ($36,052.20).

Treatt Price Performance

Shares of Treatt stock traded down GBX 2.04 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 517.96 ($6.26). 353,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,152. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 724.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 884.28. Treatt plc has a 52-week low of GBX 509.85 ($6.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,315 ($15.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of £315.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,979.42.

About Treatt

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

