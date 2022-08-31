Insider Buying: Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.97 per share, for a total transaction of $46,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Woodward Trading Down 0.9 %

WWD traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $93.07. 613,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,584. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.31 and its 200-day moving average is $106.34. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.48. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.04 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Woodward

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Woodward by 41.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Woodward by 63.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,519,000 after purchasing an additional 225,198 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Woodward by 2,558.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 187,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,544,000 after purchasing an additional 180,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 2,300.0% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after purchasing an additional 161,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.29.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.