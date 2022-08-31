Insider Selling: Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) CEO Sells 3,900 Shares of Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 3,900 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $17,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Akoustis Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AKTS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.38. The company had a trading volume of 218,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 170.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 1,047.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

