Insider Selling: GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,699,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GAN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.58. 531,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,390. The company has a market cap of $109.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. GAN Limited has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $18.19.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GAN shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of GAN from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of GAN to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAN. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in GAN by 600.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 398,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 341,950 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in GAN by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 55,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 33,387 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in GAN by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in GAN by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 52,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in GAN in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

