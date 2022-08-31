Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Short Interest Update

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the July 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:ISPO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 111,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,335. Inspirato has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37.

ISPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Inspirato from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Inspirato from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Inspirato from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

In other Inspirato news, CEO Brent L. Handler sold 73,466 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $255,661.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 860,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,666.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Handler sold 15,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $62,245.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,754.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Inspirato by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Inspirato in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Inspirato in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Inspirato in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Inspirato in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

