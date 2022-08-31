Instadapp (INST) Trading Down 18.2% This Week

Instadapp (INST) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. Instadapp has a market capitalization of $11.16 million and approximately $69,412.00 worth of Instadapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Instadapp has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Instadapp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00003048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002248 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00811456 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Instadapp Coin Profile
Instadapp’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,946,349 coins. Instadapp’s official Twitter account is @instadapp.
Instadapp Coin Trading
