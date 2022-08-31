Instadapp (INST) Trading Down 18.2% This Week

Instadapp (INST) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. Instadapp has a market capitalization of $11.16 million and approximately $69,412.00 worth of Instadapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Instadapp has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Instadapp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00003048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Instadapp alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00811456 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Instadapp Coin Profile

Instadapp’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,946,349 coins. Instadapp’s official Twitter account is @instadapp.

Instadapp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Instadapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Instadapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Instadapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Instadapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Instadapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.