Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Short Interest Up 14.3% in August

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Insurance Australia Group Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS IAUGY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.76. 3,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,273. Insurance Australia Group has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92.

Insurance Australia Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.97%.

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile

Insurance Australia Group Limited operates as a general insurance company in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

