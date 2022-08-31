Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.79

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 23145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

ITR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.00 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.38. The company has a market cap of C$59.45 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06.

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

