Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 45,902 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,902 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.31% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of JHMM stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.43. 110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,441. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $42.62 and a 12-month high of $56.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.84.

