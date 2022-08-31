Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 2.84% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 440,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after acquiring an additional 15,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 409,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 164,064 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 386,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 309,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 302,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 44,598 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSJP traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $22.34. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,851. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $24.77.

