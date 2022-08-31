Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,998 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Investments & Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 20,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.75. 96,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,414,402. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average is $48.75. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

