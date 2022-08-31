Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $11.37 Million Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,756 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $11,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,478,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,840,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,285,000 after acquiring an additional 71,553 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,562,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,012,000 after acquiring an additional 57,633 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 449.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,503,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,647 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 1,227,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,866,000 after buying an additional 20,412 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of PHYS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.41. 22,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,034. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.