Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $22.40 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,964 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MBS ETF worth $22,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700,196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,112,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,032,000 after buying an additional 505,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,493,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,467,000 after buying an additional 202,746 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,479,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,794,000 after buying an additional 37,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,510,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,736,000 after buying an additional 565,621 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB remained flat at $97.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. 4,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,073. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.42. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $108.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

