Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $9.33 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,028 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

DIS stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.31. 207,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,547,499. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $204.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

