Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.49. The company had a trading volume of 60,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,559. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

