Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 507,207 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 220.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,207 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.28% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $91,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

TIP traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,147. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

