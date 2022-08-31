Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.3% of Holderness Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Intel Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.89. 1,095,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,150,680. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $130.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

