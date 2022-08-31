Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $998.18 million.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IPAR stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.63. 1,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,087. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.32. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $108.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $244.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IPAR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $732,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth $19,936,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1,014.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 100,413 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after buying an additional 88,437 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 6,051.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 54,948 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth $2,690,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Articles

