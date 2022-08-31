Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Short Interest Down 20.5% in August

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the July 31st total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 916,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $60.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average is $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,327,511 shares in the company, valued at $141,675,594.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,923,800. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,580,000 after purchasing an additional 452,809 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,038,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,017,000 after acquiring an additional 332,931 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,600 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,492,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,135,000 after purchasing an additional 268,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,410,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,585,000 after purchasing an additional 64,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

