InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Plans Dividend of $0.44 (LON:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

IHG opened at GBX 4,705 ($56.85) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,728.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,871.78. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,174 ($50.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,386 ($65.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.66 billion and a PE ratio of 2,366.16.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Shore Capital lowered InterContinental Hotels Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered InterContinental Hotels Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($73.71) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,611.43 ($67.80).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

