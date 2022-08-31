International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Shares Sold by Murchinson Ltd.

Murchinson Ltd. decreased its holdings in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. International Media Acquisition makes up 1.1% of Murchinson Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Murchinson Ltd.’s holdings in International Media Acquisition were worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMAQ. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in International Media Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $4,910,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Media Acquisition by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 183,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in International Media Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,537,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in International Media Acquisition by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,058,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 58,509 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Media Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000.

Get International Media Acquisition alerts:

International Media Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of International Media Acquisition stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. International Media Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

International Media Acquisition Company Profile

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.