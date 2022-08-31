Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.09

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.09 and last traded at $46.13, with a volume of 33559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.84.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6,105.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.67.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

