Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Short Interest Up 12.0% in August

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the July 31st total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 741,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,713,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,626.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $248,502,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,148,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,577,000 after purchasing an additional 912,268 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after acquiring an additional 748,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Shares of ITCI traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.69. The company had a trading volume of 15,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,329. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.22. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. Analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

