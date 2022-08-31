Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Short Interest Down 12.6% in August

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,500 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the July 31st total of 390,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrusion

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intrusion by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 455,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Intrusion by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 95,038 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTZ shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intrusion to $6.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Intrusion from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Intrusion in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Intrusion Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of INTZ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.07. 1,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,474. Intrusion has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $80.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 245.59% and a negative return on equity of 712.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intrusion will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intrusion

(Get Rating)

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.