Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,866 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 112,371 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $60,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 167.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 12.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 10.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuit Price Performance

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,902 shares of company stock worth $16,251,640 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $431.46. The stock had a trading volume of 25,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,523. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $431.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.88. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $121.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.